Recipes Baking Cake and Cupcake Recipes

Protein-Packed Cake Pops Recipe

cake pops with peanut butter drizzle Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table
By Michelle McGlinn/

Diets are hard. Whether you're trying to cut down on sugar or working to add in more protein, it can be a challenge to find a balance in our meal plan, especially when it comes to dessert. For most of us, that sweet treat at the end of the day is our weakness, and often the reason we aren't seeing the results we were hoping for. You shouldn't have to compromise, though; instead, try making the dessert work for you. These rich and chocolatey cake pops developed with Michelle McGlinn are packed with Greek yogurt, oats, protein powder, and peanut butter for the perfect, bite-sized boost of protein and sweet treat all in one. And, while some protein bars do the trick, so many more are dry, chewy, and tasteless. Unlike the bland bars we rely on for that extra boost of protein, these cake pops are moist, fluffy, and perfectly sweet. You can, in fact, have your cake and eat it, too.

Gather the ingredients for protein-packed cake pops

protein cake pop ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

While many cake pop recipes start with boxed mix, this recipe starts from scratch to incorporate all of the added protein. To make the cake, you'll need milk, white vinegar, Greek yogurt, vegetable oil, oat flour, sugar, protein powder, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. You'll also need a 9x13-inch baking dish for this recipe. Unfortunately, swapping for another size and shape won't do, as you'll risk ending up with a bubbly, underdone center if the batter is poured too thick. To form the cake into balls (and to decorate, if desired), you'll need peanut butter. For a lower-calorie option, you can also use PB2's peanut butter powder mixed with water. For the chocolate coating, you'll need enough dark chocolate to fill a small bowl — if you prefer the taste of milk or semi-sweet, feel free to swap the type of chocolate.

Step 1: Heat up the oven

oven preheating to 350 Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prepare your baking dish

baking dish lined with parchment Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Prepare a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper, then grease the pan.

Step 3: Combine the liquids

cake batter liquids in bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, combine the milk, vinegar, yogurt, and oil.

Step 4: Add the dry ingredients

cake batter ingredients in bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the flour, protein powder, cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

Step 5: Mix until just combined

cake batter in bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Stir until just combined; do not overmix.

Step 6: Bake

cake batter in baking dish Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 35–40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Step 7: Cool and crumble

crumbled cake in bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Let cool, then crumble the cake into a large bowl.

Step 8: Add peanut butter

peanut butter mixed into cake Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add ½ cup peanut butter and mix until the batter is wet enough to form into balls.

Step 9: Form into balls and chill

cake balls on sheet pan Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Form into 1-inch balls and place on a wax-lined sheet. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Step 10: Insert the candy sticks

cake pops on sheet tray Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Once firm, insert a candy stick into each cake pop.

Step 11: Cover in chocolate

dipping cake pop in chocolate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Dip each pop into the melted chocolate until covered, shake off the excess, then stand on a styrofoam block to dry.

Step 12: Melt the peanut butter

melted peanut butter in piping bag Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Microwave the remaining ½ cup peanut butter and add to a piping bag.

Step 13: Drizzle to decorate

cake pop drizzled with peanut butter Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Drizzle the melted peanut butter over the cake pops and let dry before serving.

How much protein is in the protein cake pops?

cake pops on table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

The amount of protein in your cake pops will largely depend on your protein powder, which can range from 10 to 30 grams of protein per serving. You can also use collagen powder, which is another type of protein better suited to improving your skin and joints (rather than adding muscle). Keeping this in mind, the protein powder can vary the total by as much as 40 grams. The cake contains about 16 grams of protein from milk, 11 grams from yogurt, 20 grams from oats, nearly 50 grams from peanut butter, and anywhere from 40 to 80 grams from the protein powder. Total, this yields roughly 135 to 175 grams of protein for the entire cake, which is divided into 8 or 10 grams per cake pop. This might not seem like a lot, but for such a small snack — and how likely it is that you'll have 2 — it can be a significant boost to your daily intake.

How do I keep my cake pops from falling off of the sticks?

cake pops on sticks Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

If you've ever made cake pops before, you likely know that they aren't as easy as they look and require a few tricks. Being so full of protein, this batter is dense with moisture and, as a result, very heavy. The first thing you can do to set yourself up for success is to roll the balls a little smaller than typical cake pops, aiming for around 1 inch across or slightly less. To get this right, use a melon baller or small cookie scoop to portion the balls to size. 

Next, you'll want to consider the sticks. We used thin candy sticks, but you can also use lollipop sticks, which are shorter and wider and offer a better mount for the cake pops. After chilling the cake pops, insert the sticks and firmly press the cake around the stick to adhere. If your pops are still sliding through, try this trick: Dip the sticks into the melted chocolate, then stick them into the cake pops and chill again (stick side up) for around 30 minutes. While this takes longer, this method offers an additional "glue" that will hold the cake and the stick together. To avoid the chocolate melting while you dip, work quickly and store the pops in the refrigerator once coated.

What is oat flour, and how can you make your own?

oat flour in bowl next to oats Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Oat flour is as simple as it sounds: Oats, blended into flour. You can buy oat flour at the grocery store, but it's much more economical to make at home, especially because it takes less than 5 minutes. You can use either a high-power food processor or a blender — the blender will yield a finer grain than the food processor, so we recommend blending the oats to make cake. 

Start with old fashioned oats, also called rolled oats, and measure about ½ cup more than the recipe calls for in flour – in this case, 2 cups of oats. Add to the blender, cover, and blend on high speed for about 30 seconds, or until the oats are ground into a flour. From there, you're ready to go. If desired, you can also sift the oat flour into your batter for more even baking, as the flour tends to clump. If you're not using the flour right away or simply want to make a big batch at once, store it in an airtight container in the pantry for up to 3 months.

Protein-Packed Cake Pops Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
These cake pops use protein powder, Greek yogurt, and peanut butter for a protein-packed dessert that's as moist, delicate, and sweet as a traditional cake.
Prep Time
2.5
hours
Cook Time
35
minutes
Servings
16
cake pops
cake pop with bite taken out
Total time: 3 hours, 5 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 ½ cups oat flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup protein powder
  • ½ cup cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ + ½ cup peanut butter, divided
  • 2 cups 70% dark chocolate chips, melted
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Prepare a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper, then grease the pan.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the milk, vinegar, yogurt, and oil.
  4. Add the flour, protein powder, cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
  5. Stir until just combined; do not overmix.
  6. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 35–40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  7. Let cool, then crumble the cake into a large bowl.
  8. Add ½ cup peanut butter and mix until the batter is wet enough to form into balls.
  9. Form into 1-inch balls and place on a wax-lined sheet. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
  10. Once firm, insert a candy stick into each cake pop.
  11. Dip each pop into the melted chocolate until covered, shake off the excess, then stand on a styrofoam block to dry.
  12. Microwave the remaining ½ cup peanut butter and add to a piping bag.
  13. Drizzle the melted peanut butter over the cake pops and let dry before serving.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 572
Total Fat 37.3 g
Saturated Fat 11.3 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 4.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 45.0 g
Dietary Fiber 6.9 g
Total Sugars 26.6 g
Sodium 334.6 mg
Protein 20.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended