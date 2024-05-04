Protein-Packed Cake Pops Recipe

If you've ever made cake pops before, you likely know that they aren't as easy as they look and require a few tricks. Being so full of protein, this batter is dense with moisture and, as a result, very heavy. The first thing you can do to set yourself up for success is to roll the balls a little smaller than typical cake pops, aiming for around 1 inch across or slightly less. To get this right, use a melon baller or small cookie scoop to portion the balls to size.

Next, you'll want to consider the sticks. We used thin candy sticks, but you can also use lollipop sticks, which are shorter and wider and offer a better mount for the cake pops. After chilling the cake pops, insert the sticks and firmly press the cake around the stick to adhere. If your pops are still sliding through, try this trick: Dip the sticks into the melted chocolate, then stick them into the cake pops and chill again (stick side up) for around 30 minutes. While this takes longer, this method offers an additional "glue" that will hold the cake and the stick together. To avoid the chocolate melting while you dip, work quickly and store the pops in the refrigerator once coated.