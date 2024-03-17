Protein-Packed Ranch Snack Dip Recipe

Protein shakes, peanut butter energy balls, and eating extra eggs (four-egg omelette, please!) seem to be the classic ways of upping our daily protein intake, whether we've been told to do so by our doctors, or we're trying to build some muscle. While shakes mixed with protein powder are the quickest and easiest option, they usually don't taste too awesome. The truth is, tons of protein is hiding in foods that we overlook every day. Edamame, which is featured in this recipe, has over 18 grams of protein per cup, so it makes for an easy inclusion in one's diet, especially when paired with an irresistible dip.

For a protein-packed snack that's savory and crunchy with fresh veggies, you have to try our ranch snack dip. Most ranch dip recipes use sour cream, which lacks the protein content that swapping in a container of cottage cheese will give you. In one single cup of low-fat cottage cheese, there's 25 grams of protein. What's even better is this dip tastes amazing with a little garlic powder and mixed dried herbs. The smooth texture from blending it in the food processor will leave you thinking, "Is this really cottage cheese?"