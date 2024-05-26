16 Ways To Use Egg White Wraps For Any Meal

Egg white wraps have seemingly risen in popularity in recent years with the proliferation of keto-friendly diets. These wraps, which are sold by brands like Egglife Foods, are marketed as a gluten-free, protein-rich alternative to carb-heavy tortillas. Since there are so many ways to use tortillas, it's easy to see how these egg white wraps can also be suitable for many of the same recipes. And while some may gravitate towards egg white wraps as a lunchtime alternative for conventional sandwich breads or tortillas, there are many other creative ways to put them to work in your kitchen and celebrate the utility of egg white wraps at all hours of the day.

Regardless of how you use egg white wraps, it's important to note that they aren't exactly the same as tortillas, in both texture and ingredients. So, you'll want to avoid overcooking them to the point that they become rubbery. With that said, get your egg white wraps ready, and find out how to achieve this ingredient's fullest potential.