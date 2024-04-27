18 Tortilla Alternatives To Switch Up Your Wraps

Tortillas are undoubtedly the crown jewel of flatbreads. Not only can they be sliced up into small pieces and fried, but they can also be used as a vehicle for your favorite sandwich accompaniments, from mayo-based salads to salty deli meat and sliced cheese. Tortillas shine as a wrap because they don't distract from the fillings and instead act as a relatively neutral canvas just waiting to be painted with mustard or hummus. Plus, grabbing a bag of tortillas, which can come in flavors like basil and tomato and low-carb varieties, from the store couldn't be any easier.

But there are many other flatbreads, veggies, and unconventional substitutes that can be just as delicious (and effective) as a tortilla. We've compiled a list of some of the tastiest substitutes for tortillas. Some have a similar mouthfeel and texture to the classic flour wrap, while others are inspired by other cultures and may even offer a better eating experience than this timeless classic.