The Important Differences Between Paratha And Naan

Even with the wide variety of mouthwatering cuisines in the world, there are few meals more comforting than a spread of Indian dishes. With warm, flavorful spices, hearty vegetables and proteins, and rich, indulgent sauces, it is no wonder that these dishes are beloved around the world, especially when they are accompanied by a tall, steaming stack of fresh flatbread. While these breads may serve a similar purpose — that is, to help enhance and mop up every ounce of deliciousness on your plate — they are each unique.

Naan and paratha, two of the most common and celebrated options around South Asia, are examples of how these breads come with their own ingredients, cooking techniques, and histories. Knowing the distinctions between them and their backgrounds can help you appreciate them even more deeply whenever passing them around the dinner table and dipping them into some hot chana masala, lamb biryani, or chicken korma.