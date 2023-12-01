Creamy And Fragrant Chicken Korma Recipe

There's no denying the sheer deliciousness of curry, no matter what kind and no matter the spice level. It is no wonder, then, that there is a seemingly never ending list of different varieties of curry from all over the world, to suit every different palette and cuisine. Arguably though, the most famous curries of all come from the Indian sub-continent. If you've ever been to a good Indian restaurant, you'll know that there are quite a few curries to choose from, with many of them packing in plenty of heat. However, if the idea of something so spicy doesn't appeal, the good news is that there plenty of milder options that skimp on the chilis but not the flavor.

This creamy and fragrant chicken korma, developed by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is one such mild curry. Deliciously spiced and creamy with a velvety texture, this korma can be enjoyed by everyone around the dinner table. Chicken thighs are used to make sure that the resulting dish is wonderfully succulent and rich, and the korma is finished off with nutty almonds and fresh cilantro. So, whether you are a curry novice or expert, we think you are going to love this recipe for chicken korma.