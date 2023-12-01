Creamy And Fragrant Chicken Korma Recipe
There's no denying the sheer deliciousness of curry, no matter what kind and no matter the spice level. It is no wonder, then, that there is a seemingly never ending list of different varieties of curry from all over the world, to suit every different palette and cuisine. Arguably though, the most famous curries of all come from the Indian sub-continent. If you've ever been to a good Indian restaurant, you'll know that there are quite a few curries to choose from, with many of them packing in plenty of heat. However, if the idea of something so spicy doesn't appeal, the good news is that there plenty of milder options that skimp on the chilis but not the flavor.
This creamy and fragrant chicken korma, developed by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is one such mild curry. Deliciously spiced and creamy with a velvety texture, this korma can be enjoyed by everyone around the dinner table. Chicken thighs are used to make sure that the resulting dish is wonderfully succulent and rich, and the korma is finished off with nutty almonds and fresh cilantro. So, whether you are a curry novice or expert, we think you are going to love this recipe for chicken korma.
Gather the ingredients for this creamy and fragrant chicken korma recipe
To begin this creamy and fragrant chicken korma recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want some chicken thighs (boneless and skinless), yogurt, black pepper, salt, ghee, a cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, bay leaves, cloves, an onion, garlic paste, ginger paste, mango chutney, coriander, chili powder, chicken stock, and heavy cream. To serve you will need cilantro and flaked almonds.
Step 1: Marinate the chicken
In a medium-sized bowl, combine the chicken thighs with the yogurt, black pepper, and salt. Cover then transfer the chicken thighs to the fridge for at least 2 hours.
Step 2: Heat the ghee
Place a large, deep pan over medium heat and add the ghee.
Step 3: Toast the spices
Add the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, bay leaves, and cloves to the pan, and let them toast for 30 seconds to 1 minute until fragrant.
Step 4: Add the onions, garlic, and ginger
Add the onion, garlic paste, and ginger paste and cook for 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 5: Add mango chutney, coriander, and chili powder
Stir in the mango chutney, ground coriander, and a pinch of chili powder.
Step 6: Simmer the ingredients
Add the chicken stock, place a lid on the pan, and let the mixture simmer on a low heat for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Blend the sauce
Remove the whole spices from the mixture, then carefully blend the contents of the pan to make a smooth sauce.
Step 8: Cook the chicken
Remove the chicken thighs from the yogurt, and add them to the pan with the sauce.
Step 9: Simmer the chicken
Place a lid on the pan and let the mixture gently simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.
Step 10: Stir in the cream
Remove the lid from the pan and stir in the cream.
Step 11: Serve the chicken korma
Serve the chicken korma topped with fresh, chopped coriander and flaked almonds.
How can I switch up this creamy and fragrant chicken korma recipe?
This delicious creamy and fragrant chicken korma recipe is easily adaptable if you want to experiment with different flavors, or need to change it to fit certain dietary requirements. For instance, if you are catering for vegetarians, you can easily make the dish meat free by swapping out the chicken for your choice of vegetables. The likes of diced potato, sweet potato, carrots, cauliflower, green beans, peppers or peas all work really well, in any combination you choose, just make sure to substitute in the same volume of veggies. And, if you want to go a step further and make the dish suitable for vegans (or if your digestive system is not a huge fan of dairy) you can swap out the cream, yogurt, and ghee for your preferred dairy-free alternatives.
Finally, if you're looking for a bit of variety, why not experiment with different spice mixtures? You can play around with the quantities of the spices, leave some out, or add others in if you know that you particularly enjoy a particular ingredient; this dish is very forgiving and is a wonderful way to try out different flavors. Over time you may well come up with, and perfect, a unique korma spice mix all of your very own.
Is this chicken korma spicy?
There's no point overdoing it when it comes to spice, and while spicy curries can be quite delicious, there's nothing wrong with keeping things on the milder side. This chicken korma definitely falls on the mild side, but not to worry — there are still plenty of warm, subtly spiced flavors to ensure that this dish is anything but bland.
Korma is often the mildest option on the menu at Indian restaurants, so it is quite well suited to those who are not into spicy dishes. That said, if this recipe is pushing you over the line from pleasantly spicy, into "I can't feel my tongue" territory, you can easily tone down the spice by reducing the amount of chili powder you use (even going as far as to leave it out altogether). You could also up the amount of cream, which will help to mellow out the spiciness. However, if you like things a bit spicer, we certainly won't judge you for adding a pinch or two more of the chili powder!
- 1 ½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, halved
- ¼ cup natural yogurt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- 1 large cinnamon stick
- 6 cardamom pods
- 4 bay leaves
- 4 whole cloves
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons garlic paste
- 2 teaspoons ginger paste
- 2 tablespoons mango chutney
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- Pinch of chili powder
- 1 cup chicken stock
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro, to serve
- 2 tablespoons flaked almonds, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|590
|Total Fat
|43.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|203.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|9.9 g
|Sodium
|535.6 mg
|Protein
|32.3 g