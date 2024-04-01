25 Breakfast Foods Popular In The US, Ranked Worst To Best

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day (though I would argue that dessert is also pretty high up there, but that's another story for a different day). Not only is it a way to break the period between dinner the night before and the present, but it's also a chance to fuel your body with the nutrients you need to have a successful day. For that reason, you'd be best off choosing your breakfast food wisely.

I consider myself to be a breakfast connoisseur. I go to diners regularly for the foods I can't easily make at home, and I grumble whenever I prematurely flip a pancake and watch the uncooked dough splatter everywhere. So, I've experienced both the hands-on preparation side and the brunch indulgence end of things. And through this experience, I've realized that some breakfast foods are just not what they're chalked up to be. To help save you from selecting a sub-optimal food (since all breakfast food is good breakfast food), I've compiled a list of the most popular breakfast foods in the U.S. and ranked them on factors including versatility and how easy each is to prepare.