Use Frozen Waffles To Make Game-Changing Breakfast Sandwiches

When you're in a pinch, tossing frozen waffles in the toaster, drizzling some syrup on top, and running out the door makes for a fine breakfast. But after a few days, the rushed meal begins to taste like soggy, semi-sweet cardboard with cold syrup on top. Instead of tossing that half-eaten box of frozen waffles, turn them into breakfast sandwiches.

The light, crisp waffles are perfect for encasing all your favorite breakfast ingredients in one handheld meal. For the times you're out of bread or don't want the thickness of a bagel, a few minutes in the toaster will turn frozen waffles into the best breakfast "bread." Replace English muffins with waffles when whipping up the ultimate egg sandwich. A few strips of bacon, a slice of cheese, and eggs in between toasted waffles is a simple yet game-changing switch-up to make your mornings a little brighter. To satisfy your sweet tooth, add a drizzle of syrup on top and enjoy.