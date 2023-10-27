Use Frozen Waffles To Make Game-Changing Breakfast Sandwiches
When you're in a pinch, tossing frozen waffles in the toaster, drizzling some syrup on top, and running out the door makes for a fine breakfast. But after a few days, the rushed meal begins to taste like soggy, semi-sweet cardboard with cold syrup on top. Instead of tossing that half-eaten box of frozen waffles, turn them into breakfast sandwiches.
The light, crisp waffles are perfect for encasing all your favorite breakfast ingredients in one handheld meal. For the times you're out of bread or don't want the thickness of a bagel, a few minutes in the toaster will turn frozen waffles into the best breakfast "bread." Replace English muffins with waffles when whipping up the ultimate egg sandwich. A few strips of bacon, a slice of cheese, and eggs in between toasted waffles is a simple yet game-changing switch-up to make your mornings a little brighter. To satisfy your sweet tooth, add a drizzle of syrup on top and enjoy.
Try these waffle breakfast sandwich ideas
With their delicate nature, it's important not to pile too much onto the waffles so they don't break. Keep things simple and find creative ways to combine ingredients. You can add cut-up bacon into your eggs when scrambling them or create an omelet with mushrooms, onions, and peppers. For the times when you want something for brunch that has a few more veggies in it, opt for a savory waffle sandwich with spinach, feta, and thinly sliced tomatoes. Whole wheat waffles are the perfect replacement to make this version a bit healthier.
If you like your breakfast on the sweeter side, swap challah bread for waffles in a Monte Cristo sandwich. Toast three waffles to get the double-decker effect of this hefty sandwich. We like to use cinnamon-flavored waffles to pair with the honeyed fig jam, smoky ham, and provolone. To perfectly melt the cheese, try cooking it in a skillet or on a panini press.