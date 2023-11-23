20 Tips For The Best Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

There's no feeling quite like waking up to a warm batch of cinnamon rolls. Not only is it the smell of brown sugar and cinnamon wafting from your kitchen, but also the feeling of sticky, icing-coated fingers ripping apart the carefully rolled layers of enriched dough, encasing a sweet surprise inside. While eating these breakfast treats may be nothing short of magical, the feeling of making these rolls doesn't make us feel the same way.

The fact of the matter is that making cinnamon rolls is a pain in the neck. Since the dough contains yeast, bakers have to be very, very intentional with the temperature, quality, and amount of their ingredients to ensure the dough gets the proper rise. Let alone the fact that a batch of cinnamon rolls takes over two hours to make. We've made many, many batches of cinnamon rolls and seen the good, the bad, and the downright ugly results of our mistakes. So, we're on a mission to hack cinnamon rolls to make them easier, fluffier, and better-tasting than the ones from the Pillsbury can. Here are some of our best pieces of advice for your next batch of homemade cinnamon rolls.