Why You Should Never Use Melted Butter In Cinnamon Roll Filling

Homemade cinnamon rolls are one of life's greatest pleasures — not only are they absolutely delicious, but they can also be fun to make. In order to make the best cinnamon rolls possible, there are a few tips that you can keep in mind — including one involving the butter for the cinnamon roll filling.

As it turns out, when recipes for homemade cinnamon rolls call for "softened butter" in the cinnamon roll filling, it's actually very important to stick to softened butter and not use melted butter. It can definitely be tempting to just stick that butter in the microwave if you've been storing it in the fridge, which can easily lead to accidentally melting it, but ensuring that your butter is softened will make all the difference: It will make it easier to evenly spread the filling on top of the dough. To make sure that your butter is soft, you can set a reminder to take it out of the fridge the morning that you plan to make the cinnamon rolls. Or, if you need other ways to get the job done, you can consult our list of the 11 best ways to soften butter.

Now that we've got the softened butter situation covered, you may be wondering: what are other tips to keep in mind to make the best possible cinnamon rolls?