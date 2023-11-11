Cook Cinnamon Rolls In Your Air Fryer For An Unexpected Crunch

Store-bought canned cinnamon rolls are a convenient way for you to quickly and easily get your hands on warm, fresh-out-of-the-oven cinnamon rolls without having to do all of the work. But if you're looking to upgrade those store-bought cinnamon rolls with an unexpected crunch, look no further than your air fryer.

To bake the canned cinnamon rolls, set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for eight to 10 minutes — that's the other perk of the air fryer: It takes almost no time. If you want the cinnamon rolls extra crispy, you can add one or two extra minutes. However, all air fryers work a bit differently, so make sure to check on them around the five-minute mark to see how they're doing and how crispy they are. After the time is up, you'll have cinnamon rolls with a crispy, crunchy exterior but a soft and gooey middle — all topped with that sweet icing, of course.