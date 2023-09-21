Give Cinnamon Rolls A Savory Twist With Bacon
Cinnamon rolls are a beloved classic known for their sweet, gooey, and spice-infused deliciousness. But what if we told you there's a way to take this timeless treat to the next level? Imagine combining the savory qualities of bacon with the comforting warmth of cinnamon rolls — it's a match made in food heaven! Bacon's smoky, salty, and slightly crispy profile contrasts brilliantly with traditional cinnamon rolls' soft, sweet dough and cinnamon filling. You can add this unique and delicious twist to a family favorite by simply rolling cooked bacon into cinnamon roll dough.
Adding bacon to your next batch of cinnamon rolls is definitely a culinary adventure worth embarking on, and once you try them, you'll find it difficult to return to the traditional version (though there are many ways to upgrade the basic version). So, don your apron, and get ready to experience the magic of this breakfast treat for yourself.
The marriage of sweet and savory
You will need several ingredients to make these delicious bacon cinnamon rolls, starting with cinnamon roll dough. Whether store-bought or homemade, a good dough forms the base. Choose your favorite type of bacon, but maple or brown sugar bacon varieties can add more sweetness. And personally, we love the finish of a cream cheese glaze to add a rich and creamy drizzle on top.
Once you've gathered your ingredients, you are ready to assemble your bacon cinnamon rolls. First, cook the bacon until almost crispy. Once the bacon is cooked, unroll the cinnamon roll dough and evenly roll out the individual pieces. After the bacon has cooled slightly, roll the bacon into the already separated cinnamon roll pinwheels, and then cook the cinnamon rolls as per the packaging.
Once the fully cooked bacon cinnamon rolls are out of the oven, let them cool slightly before drizzling with cream cheese glaze. To take flavors even further, consider topping the cinnamon rolls with bacon bits. Serve warm and enjoy — these savory bacon cinnamon rolls are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or any special occasion!