20 Best Ways To Use Up Leftover Tortillas

We all must pay homage to the humble tortilla. These wraps can be made with a corn or flour base and stuffed with our favorite Taco Tuesday accompaniments. But what happens the day after when you're stuck with 20 taco shells and nothing to do with them?

It's a familiar predicament, considering that taco nights are a regular in our home. We've experienced both having several packages of taco shells left over or just one or two left in an open bag that we feel obligated to eat. But gone are the days of eating the wrap plain out of the bag. Instead, we've developed a guide to using these versatile wraps for both sweet and savory purposes. They're not for one meal a day, either — since they can be transformed into the breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks of our dreams. Here are our favorite ways to use up both corn and flour tortillas in the kitchen.