The Tortilla Hack To Bake Dessert Pizza Without The Dough

Tortillas have multiple uses in Mexican cuisine, from quesadillas to tacos to burritos. They're round and sturdy yet malleable, making them the perfect receptacle for wrapping up all your favorite ingredients into a handheld meal. However, their shape, taste, and texture extend beyond Mexican traditions into the realm of one of the world's favorite comfort foods: pizza!

Tortillas make the perfect foundation for a quick and easy dessert pizza. Packaged tortillas save you the time and ingredients it takes to make, knead, and proof dough. Plus, tortillas come in various sizes, allowing you to make individual or family-size dessert pizzas. Flour tortillas are optimal for pizzas as they offer the same flour-based ingredients as conventional pizza dough and a neutral flavor that'll pair well with any sweet topping.

The only equipment you'll need to make a tortilla pizza is a circular baking pan, an oven, and your favorite sauces and toppings. To execute the hack, place a large, burrito-sized flour tortilla onto a circular baking pan, lightly folding the edges so they rest diagonally against the edges of the pan. Then, spread your sauce and toppings over the pizza the same way you would with a savory pizza, leaving the turned-out edges bare. Place the pizza in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The result will be a thin dessert pizza with a gooey interior and crispy edges.