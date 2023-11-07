The Tortilla Hack To Bake Dessert Pizza Without The Dough
Tortillas have multiple uses in Mexican cuisine, from quesadillas to tacos to burritos. They're round and sturdy yet malleable, making them the perfect receptacle for wrapping up all your favorite ingredients into a handheld meal. However, their shape, taste, and texture extend beyond Mexican traditions into the realm of one of the world's favorite comfort foods: pizza!
Tortillas make the perfect foundation for a quick and easy dessert pizza. Packaged tortillas save you the time and ingredients it takes to make, knead, and proof dough. Plus, tortillas come in various sizes, allowing you to make individual or family-size dessert pizzas. Flour tortillas are optimal for pizzas as they offer the same flour-based ingredients as conventional pizza dough and a neutral flavor that'll pair well with any sweet topping.
The only equipment you'll need to make a tortilla pizza is a circular baking pan, an oven, and your favorite sauces and toppings. To execute the hack, place a large, burrito-sized flour tortilla onto a circular baking pan, lightly folding the edges so they rest diagonally against the edges of the pan. Then, spread your sauce and toppings over the pizza the same way you would with a savory pizza, leaving the turned-out edges bare. Place the pizza in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The result will be a thin dessert pizza with a gooey interior and crispy edges.
Dessert pizza: flavors and toppings
A flour tortilla will create a crisp foundation for your dessert pizza, allowing you to come up with delicious creations to enjoy in minutes. While large flour tortillas in a cake pan are one way to create a shareable pizza, you could try using taco-size flour tortillas or even corn tortillas placed in small ramekins or cupcake sheets for miniature or bite-sized dessert pizza snacks. The kind of dessert pizza you make is a matter of personal taste, but you can check out the baking aisle for ideas. To keep this hack as simple as possible, use premade sauces like chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce. Packaged icings, nut butter, and syrups are also great options.
Draw inspiration from your favorite pies — chopped green apples, cinnamon, sugar, and caramel sauce would create a dreamy apple-pie dessert pizza. If you're a chocolate fan, spread Nutella over the tortilla, top it with spirals of sliced bananas and strawberries, and then finish it off with a drizzle of chocolate sauce. For a sophisticated dessert pizza, use mascarpone and honey as the sauce, topping it with freshly sliced peaches and chopped toasted pecans or pine nuts. Chocolate and peanut butter is a popular duo that would work wonderfully on a dessert pizza — add a spiral of peanut butter and Nutella for the foundation, followed by chopped peanuts, peanut butter chips, and chocolate chips.