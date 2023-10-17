For Crispier Crust On Chicken, Use Tortilla Chips Instead Of Breadcrumbs

If you're the type of chicken lover to continuously be on the hunt for the ingredient that gives your tenders the perfect crunch, then you've probably tried a million and one coating options. Maybe you've used actual breadcrumbs, or added cornflakes to the batter, but you're still on the hunt for a more satisfying crunch. Enter tortilla chips.

Although cornflakes and breadcrumbs sometimes do the trick, tortilla chips aren't as lightweight, so they give the chicken a truly crispier crunchy crust every time. With their salty, light corn flavor, tortilla chips add subtle flavor to chicken, making it pair perfectly with a variety of Tex-Mex recipes.

The coating process with tortilla chips is no different from any other. After crushing or blending the tortilla chips into your desired consistency, coat the chicken in flour. Next, dip it in egg wash, and then into the tortilla chips, then fry, bake, or air fry the chicken. Enjoy the tortilla-coated chicken with a salsa dip or on its own.