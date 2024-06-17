9 Frittata Recipes You'll Want Over And Over Again

Italian in its roots, a frittata is not quite an omelet and not quite a quiche, though it is made with plenty of eggs. When done right, frittatas are fluffy yet filling, and packed with possibilities, since you can add just about anything to them from your choice of meat and legumes to veggies and cheese. Frittatas are an especially good way of making use of whatever you happen to have in the fridge, from vegetables that will otherwise spoil, all the way to last night's leftover pasta or some takeout Chinese food to make up an upgraded breakfast frittata. Although a common brunch dish, frittatas can be enjoyed any time of day, and can feed a group. They really are the most versatile of one-pan meals.

Frittatas are also generally easy to make, with many recipes taking 30 minutes or less, including prep time. Even recipes that take longer don't often involve much hands-on cooking. We've gathered 9 easy and elegant frittata recipes for you to try out, and once you have, you'll probably want to make them over and over again.