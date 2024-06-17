9 Frittata Recipes You'll Want Over And Over Again
Italian in its roots, a frittata is not quite an omelet and not quite a quiche, though it is made with plenty of eggs. When done right, frittatas are fluffy yet filling, and packed with possibilities, since you can add just about anything to them from your choice of meat and legumes to veggies and cheese. Frittatas are an especially good way of making use of whatever you happen to have in the fridge, from vegetables that will otherwise spoil, all the way to last night's leftover pasta or some takeout Chinese food to make up an upgraded breakfast frittata. Although a common brunch dish, frittatas can be enjoyed any time of day, and can feed a group. They really are the most versatile of one-pan meals.
Frittatas are also generally easy to make, with many recipes taking 30 minutes or less, including prep time. Even recipes that take longer don't often involve much hands-on cooking. We've gathered 9 easy and elegant frittata recipes for you to try out, and once you have, you'll probably want to make them over and over again.
Easy Spinach Frittata
It doesn't get much easier than this easy spinach frittata, which uses spinach sauteed with shallots and garlic for a tasty and nutritious frittata filling, all tied together with a lot of eggs, Parmesan cheese, and a little bit of goat cheese. Heavy cream adds richness, but you can easily sub in half and half or even milk for a lighter version. Pair the frittata with fresh fruit and a few potatoes for a balanced breakfast, or with a side salad for a light dinner.
Spring Garlic and Mushroom Frittata
This spring garlic and mushroom frittata is packed with fresh vegetables and herbs. While earthy maitake (aka hen-of-the-woods) mushrooms are mostly found in fall, you can get them early — and could swap them out for whatever mushrooms you find that are fresh when you're shopping for the rest of the ingredients. Sharp spring garlic, and sweet (ideally fresh) peas are cooked with thyme for a bright and peppery bite that's then enhanced with the addition of parsley, mint, and lemon zest. It's then baked with eggs, heavy cream, and crumbled goat cheese for a savory and satisfying brunch dish that's a celebration of fresh ingredients.
Fried Polenta Frittata With Cherry Tomato Sauce
A great use of leftover cooked polenta, this savory frittata dish is creamy, filling, and ideal for brunch or a light dinner. You can fry your precooked polenta in a skillet until it's charred on the outside and creamy on the inside or feel free to use your oven or air fryer instead. The polenta is then baked and broiled with a mixture of eggs, half-and-half, and Parmesan cheese and topped with a quick homemade cherry tomato sauce and some pesto for a meal that's full of classic Italian flavors.
Asparagus and Tarragon Frittata
An elegant addition to any brunch table, this rich and savory flavor-packed asparagus and tarragon frittata is surprisingly easy to make. It just requires the baby potatoes and asparagus to be cooked and chopped separately, before being baked together with eggs, Gruyere cheese, and chopped tarragon. Top with a ball of creamy burrata and peppery arugula and serve with a side salad or salty chips to easily elevate your next brunch and impress your guests.
Sweet Potato, Leeks, And Greens Frittata
Filled with sweet potatoes, leeks, and dark leafy greens, this frittata is flavorful, colorful, and jam-packed full of nutritional goodness. While the recipe calls for turnip greens, you can just as easily use other mild greens such as spinach, beet greens, arugula, microgreens, or the leafy parts of kale and Swiss chard. Eggs, feta cheese, and rosemary tie everything together for a tasty one-pan meal that you can enjoy any time of day.
Caprese Frittata With Arugula
This frittata recipe turns the classic flavors of a caprese salad — tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil — into a hearty dish that's filling enough on its own for breakfast, brunch, or lunch and ideal for a light dinner when served with a side salad or potatoes. It does take more time to make than most frittata dishes, but most of that is hands-off waiting time for the cherry tomatoes to roast in the oven. For a quicker option, you can use fresh or sun-dried tomatoes instead.
Colorful Carrot And Goat Cheese Frittata
Carrots are the star of this frittata recipe, which makes it both kid and adult friendly. Colorful carrots are roasted first with maple syrup, olive oil, and lemon juice to enhance their natural sweetness, then combined with creamy goat cheese and eggs and baked in a casserole dish for an easy yet elegant and nutritious breakfast or brunch dish. For a slightly sweeter version, try using cream cheese instead of goat cheese, and for tangy salty notes, opt for feta instead. While our recipe developer uses a casserole dish for their version, you can stick with an oven-proof skillet if you prefer.
Bacon-Goat Cheese Frittata Sandwich
Frittatas are a great dish all on their own, but this recipe takes things up a notch by suggesting that you turn your frittata into a sandwich filling. Stuffed with bacon, leeks, and goat cheese, and topped with a lemony arugula asparagus salad, this frittata sandwich becomes a to-go breakfast or lunch option that's fresh yet flavorful, and a great way to get your greens in. While this recipe calls for crusty ciabatta rolls, you can just as easily use toasted English muffins, brioche buns, or French or Italian bread.
Sweet Potato and Crispy Kale Frittata
Sweet, salty, savory, tangy, crunchy, and creamy, this frittata offers up a medley of flavors and textures, and is highly nutritious to boot. The sweet potatoes are first roasted to amp their natural sweetness and then paired with sweet and jammy caramelized onions. Creamy eggs and tangy cheddar help balance the otherwise sweet flavors of the dish, while the crispy kale and topping of pine nuts add textural interest, a little extra nutrition and protein, plus crucial crunch.