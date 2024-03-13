Add Eggs To Leftover Chinese Food For An Upgraded Breakfast Frittata

While you might think the only way to repurpose leftover Chinese food is by heating it in the microwave for a lazy lunch or dinner, adding eggs is the simple hack you need to convert it into a delicious breakfast frittata. Eggs are famous for their versatility, lending a fluffy, light texture and a buttery, rich flavor foundation to pair with ingredients that run the gamut from sweet to savory. Plus, eggs are a ubiquitous ingredient in many pan-Asian dishes like fried rice, pad Thai, ramen, and scallion pancakes.

Since they're a common ingredient in Asian cuisine, you know that eggs will pair well with umami-rich flavor agents like chilis, soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger. Frittatas offer an easy formula that serves as a blank canvas for any leftover cooked proteins, veggies, and starches. Even if you repurpose lo mein or fried rice into a frittata, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how rice and noodles crisp up and provide a hefty textural upgrade.

All you have to do to prepare leftovers for a frittata is roughly chop them so that you can evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture. Once they're chopped, add freshly whisked eggs to the bowl and lightly stir to combine. Then, pour the mixture into a hot, oiled skillet over the stove to kickstart the cooking process and brown the bottom. After about five minutes covered over medium heat, finish the frittata in a 400-degree oven for an additional 10 minutes.