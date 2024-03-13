Add Eggs To Leftover Chinese Food For An Upgraded Breakfast Frittata
While you might think the only way to repurpose leftover Chinese food is by heating it in the microwave for a lazy lunch or dinner, adding eggs is the simple hack you need to convert it into a delicious breakfast frittata. Eggs are famous for their versatility, lending a fluffy, light texture and a buttery, rich flavor foundation to pair with ingredients that run the gamut from sweet to savory. Plus, eggs are a ubiquitous ingredient in many pan-Asian dishes like fried rice, pad Thai, ramen, and scallion pancakes.
Since they're a common ingredient in Asian cuisine, you know that eggs will pair well with umami-rich flavor agents like chilis, soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger. Frittatas offer an easy formula that serves as a blank canvas for any leftover cooked proteins, veggies, and starches. Even if you repurpose lo mein or fried rice into a frittata, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how rice and noodles crisp up and provide a hefty textural upgrade.
All you have to do to prepare leftovers for a frittata is roughly chop them so that you can evenly distribute the ingredients throughout the egg mixture. Once they're chopped, add freshly whisked eggs to the bowl and lightly stir to combine. Then, pour the mixture into a hot, oiled skillet over the stove to kickstart the cooking process and brown the bottom. After about five minutes covered over medium heat, finish the frittata in a 400-degree oven for an additional 10 minutes.
Frittata tips, seasoning, and garnish ideas
If you want a well-proportioned frittata, a good ratio is two eggs for every cup of leftovers. For the fluffiest texture, add a splash of heavy cream, full-fat milk, or sour cream to the egg mixture and use an immersion blender to emulsify the dairy and eggs. An immersion blender is an efficient tool to incorporate plenty of air bubbles into the eggs, resulting in a lighter, fluffier frittata. You can also season the egg mixture with the same spices and aromatics as your Chinese food leftovers.
Garlic, soy sauce, and red chili flakes would be a balanced seasoning of spicy, salty, and umami. You could also use a blend of sesame and canola oil to heat the skillet, further instilling Asian flavor notes into the frittata. Popular garnishes for a Chinese food frittata would also mirror common herbs, aromatics, chilis, and sauces that adorn any Chinese meal spread.
Green onions, chopped cilantro, and chili oil are a great start. You can also add cross-hatch or zig-zagged drizzles of sriracha and kewpie mayo for a garnish that's equal parts spicy and creamy. Sliced avocados, toasted sesame seeds, and bean sprouts would also make great savory enhancements. If you want to add a nice crunch, you can garnish with chopped peanuts, cashews, water chestnuts, or shredded napa cabbage.