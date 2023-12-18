Sweet Potato, Leeks, And Greens Frittata Recipe

The frittata is a classic Italian dish that combines eggs with other ingredients such as vegetables, meat, and cheese. Unlike the French omelette, a frittata cooked on the stove is not folded but flipped and cooked on both sides. It can also be started on the stove and then baked in the oven, and this method does not require flipping or adjusting a stovetop flame.

Italians eat frittatas as a second course after a first course usually consisting of pasta or rice. It can also make up what is called a piatto unico — a complete meal in itself without a separate first and second course. Americans generally eat egg-based dishes for breakfast or brunch, but if you're looking for easy lunch or dinner ideas, consider adding a delicious frittata to the menu. Versatile and easy to make, a frittata can have many different flavor combinations, and the eggs are a good carrier for some of your favorite ingredients.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a delicious baked sweet potato, leek, and greens frittata that offers the benefits of a few nutritional powerhouses. Feta cheese and fresh rosemary round out the flavor. This recipe calls for turnip greens, but any similar mild green like spinach or beet greens will taste just as good and all will provide the nutritional benefits of dark green leafy vegetables. Read on to discover just how straightforward it is to make this tasty and complete meal.