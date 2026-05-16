Avoid This Bland Whole Foods Sausage That'll Ruin Your Barbecue's Flavorful Vibe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whole Foods stocks some quality items for meat lovers, so when our writer compiled a list of which items to buy and which ones to avoid, it was surprising to see that Whole Foods' Mild Italian Pork Sausage landed on the list. It wasn't that the meat was poor in quality, but that the expected flavor failed to hit the mark. "Mild" in the name might have been the first tip-off. Italian sausage is known for a combination of flavors, but Whole Foods' version seems to remove these more flavorful elements. When sold at Whole Foods prices, this underwhelming piece of pork sausage is one to miss.

The texture of the sausage holds, but the lack of seasoning means each bite of flavorless sausage fails to back up the anticipation of what this could be. Our writer noted that a grill might coax more flavor out of the link than an air fryer, but even then, better options exist elsewhere in Whole Foods' butcher's section. Some shoppers appear more satisfied with Whole Foods' packaged mild Italian pork sausage meat instead of the premade links, particularly when used in soups and pasta recipes. "Very good, very fresh after it was thawed," wrote one shopper on Amazon. "Started adding this to my ground beef or ground turkey sauces to give it a little more protein and flavor. The quality of the meat is very good and has a good flavor as well," added another.