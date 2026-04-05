4 Whole Foods Meats To Buy And 3 To Avoid

If you have some extra cash to spend on groceries and you care about prioritizing organic foods in your diet, then Whole Foods might be one of your favorite places to shop. Sure, it may not be particularly cheap, and criticism has been lodged against the brand since Jeff Bezos acquired the company. But if you are going to shop at Whole Foods, you need to know which products are worth seeking out and which may not be a very good value.

To help you make more sense of the meat department at Whole Foods, I've purchased, cooked, and tasted my way through seven different meat offerings from the store. From ground chicken to various cuts of steak, I've evaluated each of these offerings to give you the 411 on which items I think you should try for yourself and which you're probably safe skipping. I took a close look at the flavor, texture, and affordability of each type of meat to determine how each item should be categorized.

Of course, your Whole Foods meat section might be a bit different from mine, so you might not agree on every point. Hopefully, your next Whole Foods can run a bit more efficiently by having more information about these types of meat, without having to buy them yourself.