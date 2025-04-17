Here's The Absolute Best Way To Grill A Sausage For Charred, Crispy Skin

When it's time to dust off your grill and get ready for barbecue season, there's nothing better than a thick slab of your favorite protein freshly cooked over a rampant flame. Should you have a hankering for sausage, the grill is a natural place to turn; in fact, grilling brats over direct heat is the best way to cook them.

Of course, grilling imbues a sausage with a delightful smoky flavor — but flavor is only half of what makes for a great sausage. Texture is a whole different ball game, and getting the perfect texture on your sausage is just as important and having all the right flavors. So how can you achieve that perfect, crispy snap every time you bite into a sausage? Whatever you do, don't go in blind. We consulted Sophie Sadler, German food expert over at Dirndl Kitchen, to glean some insight.

Sadler's top tips are twofold. First, she advises cooking over charcoal, saying, "It gives the sausages that authentic grilled flavor and a nice char." She also doesn't go too crazy with the heat. We know it's tempting to throw your sausages on the grill when the flames are at their highest, but Sadler says it's best to hold off a bit. "Don't grill over open flames, but wait until they die down and you end up with hot coals," she advises.