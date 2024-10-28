The Absolute Best Ratio To Remember When Making Homemade Sausage

If you've never made your own sausage, you might not have known that there's more that goes into it than just ground up meat. For the best flavor and texture of finished sausage, meat, spices, fat, liquid, and, of course, the casing, are all key components of the mixture. And the ratio of these ingredients is equally important to the outcome. Hunter Shoults, the plant manager at Bear Creek Smokehouse, let us in on his secrets to the perfect ingredient ratio for homemade sausage. He says, "A good starting point is 80% lean meat to 20% fat."

If you're making dry sausage, you'll want to decrease the amount of fat and up the amount of lean meat. And don't forget about the liquid! "Liquids are also important in homemade sausage to prevent the meat from drying out during cooking," Shoults says. The most common liquid used is water, but you can also use beer, wine, cream, vinegar, or even fruit juice. Whatever you choose, Shoults suggests using a light hand. He explains, "Usually, less than 20% of the total batch of sausage 'batter' consists of liquids."