Italian Sausage Balls With Bisquick Recipe

If you've never had sausage balls with Bisquick mix, you're really missing out on an old-school classic. Savory, cheesy, and shareable, everyone will fight over these before they even hit the table! These easy-to-love meatballs come together in about ten minutes and only require a handful of ingredients. Using Bisquick is a reliable shortcut for some recipes, like classic pancakes, buttermilk biscuits, or even an easy chicken cobbler.

These sausage balls can be prepared and baked in under an hour, making them a super easy appetizer to add to your recipe arsenal for last-minute needs. They're the perfect snack for holiday gatherings, potlucks, work events, or any other social function where food is welcome. Make a large batch and warm them up right before the event, then serve them on a platter with a homemade honey mustard sauce on the side for the perfect pairing.