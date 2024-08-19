The Italian Sausage You Need To Be Using In Meatballs

Typically, you'll want to combine mortadella with at least one other type of meat to achieve the right texture and balance of flavor for your meatballs. Beef may be the simplest one, but you can also go for veal, ground pork, or a mixture of two of these. Since mortadella has a smooth texture and doesn't come ground, you'll want to dice or mince it (depending on how big you want your chunks to be) so that it can be incorporated into your meatballs. And because we're relying on a different ingredient to create the main consistency here, you'll want less mortadella than your other protein. If you're just using one other meat besides mortadella, aim for twice as much of the former as the latter.

If your Italian sausage doesn't already have extra ingredients mixed into it, feel free to use them in your dish. Pistachios, for instance, are commonly paired with this protein (as seen in All'Antico Vinaio's delicious mortadella sandwich with pistachio cream), and you can either crush and stir them into your meatball mixture or use them to make a sauce for your dish. For a simpler recipe, make use of Italian seasoning or fresh herbs like parsley, oregano, and thyme. Feel free to also try a twist on Italy's classic pizza toppings and use your meatballs in a tasty pasta dish with pesto and burrata. Or, balance out all that rich pork with a deliciously acidic tomato sauce.