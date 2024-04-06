Ask For Scraps From The Butcher To Make Exceptional Meatballs

Asking your butcher questions is always a good idea. They are happy to share their tips and tricks with customers and can be a font of knowledge when it comes to economical or overlooked cuts and how to properly prepare them. When it comes to those scraps, they're more than happy to sell them. It's as easy as letting them know what you're making. If you are rolling up robust Italian meatballs, consider adding some ground salami or cured prosciutto. Even a milder cut, like roast beef (if not too pronounced in its seasoning) can be added to a range of meatballs, such as Turkish cig köfte, which can call for either beef, lamb, or both.

It's worth noting whether you're at a deli or a butcher shop. A deli can absolutely provide you with a plethora of tasty scraps of meats, cold cuts, and sausages, usually for a discounted rate. But, a true butcher shop may be able to do you one better by grinding the scraps for you. This is, of course, if they have the time and a meat grinder clean and available for the purpose. If not — or if you've gotten your scraps from the deli — then just grind them at home, give them a spin in the food processor, or finely chop them before adding them to your meatballs. The results will be well worth the added effort.