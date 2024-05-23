Put Mortadella On Your Pizza And Eat Like The Italians Do
In the wide, wide world of Italian meats, mortadella often falls to the wayside. Prosciutto — mortadella's glitzier, better-known cousin — has become synonymous with Italian cold cuts, and crops up across sandwiches, meat and cheese platters, and pizzas alike. Mortadella, however, is just as versatile. In fact, it's one of the best pizza toppings in Italy.
Case in point: Head to any pizzeria across the country, and you'll likely find mortadella in some way, shape, or form. Mortadella not only tastes delicious but also enhances pizza; it adds a richness, and — if made with pistachios — a bit of a crunch. Think of mortadella like Italy's gourmet bologna.
To make your own mortadella pizza, all you have to do is add a few slices to your favorite pizza base. Start with a simple margherita — homemade or store-bought — and overlay it with mortadella once it's done baking. Sometimes, mortadella comes in flat slices atop pizza, though it can also come rolled or cut into pieces. Regardless of its form, you don't have to stop with just mortadella. The meat pairs well with a slew of Italian flavors and additional toppings — but works best on one particular kind of pizza.
Try mortadella on your next white pizza, and mix and match fun flavors
When it comes to mortadella, you truly can't go wrong. But if you need a place to start, follow Italy's lead. Among the country's best uses of its mainstay mortadella? Pizza's holy trinity, which consists of mortadella, burrata, and pesto. In this combination, soft, gooey burrata complements pistachio-studded mortadella and basil-forward pesto. If you opt for this pairing, however, you'll want to forgo tomato sauce altogether. Otherwise, you risk a pizza that's way too overpowering. Within this pizza framework, you can also play with your favorite flavors. If you're a fan of ricotta, for instance, swap out burrata for the whey cheese. Or, if you're missing that tomato flavor, swap in a sun-dried tomato pesto.
Of course, if that all sounds like too much, you can try a simpler pizza. Mortadella pairs well with mild cheeses like Pecorino, as well as vegetables like onions. You can mix and match, with one gourmet topping at a time. For a truly Italian upgrade, finish your pizza with a Mediterranean olive oil. Need inspiration? Baroncini olive oil captures the flavors of Sicily. With the right toppings alongside your mortadella, you won't even miss pineapple pizza.