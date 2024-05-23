Put Mortadella On Your Pizza And Eat Like The Italians Do

In the wide, wide world of Italian meats, mortadella often falls to the wayside. Prosciutto — mortadella's glitzier, better-known cousin — has become synonymous with Italian cold cuts, and crops up across sandwiches, meat and cheese platters, and pizzas alike. Mortadella, however, is just as versatile. In fact, it's one of the best pizza toppings in Italy.

Case in point: Head to any pizzeria across the country, and you'll likely find mortadella in some way, shape, or form. Mortadella not only tastes delicious but also enhances pizza; it adds a richness, and — if made with pistachios — a bit of a crunch. Think of mortadella like Italy's gourmet bologna.

To make your own mortadella pizza, all you have to do is add a few slices to your favorite pizza base. Start with a simple margherita — homemade or store-bought — and overlay it with mortadella once it's done baking. Sometimes, mortadella comes in flat slices atop pizza, though it can also come rolled or cut into pieces. Regardless of its form, you don't have to stop with just mortadella. The meat pairs well with a slew of Italian flavors and additional toppings — but works best on one particular kind of pizza.