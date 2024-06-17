One-Pan Chicken, Spinach And Feta Meatballs Recipe

One-pan meals complete with meat and vegetables are super-convenient, but developer Kara Barrett considers this one to be something special. While she says "There's a nice simplicity to this dish," she feels that the flavorful and unusual chicken meatballs with spinach and feta are elevated way beyond the ordinary by a lemon-cream sauce so tasty you may just want to eat it with a spoon. "I mean that sauce," she says, "it's really good."

Despite its elegance, Barrett calls the dish budget-friendly without sacrificing flavor. She also notes that it's not too labor-intensive, especially since you can make the meatballs ahead of time, which means that it "makes for a pretty delicious weeknight meal." She also feels that since the recipe is so special, "This is a great dish to make on a lazy Sunday afternoon, the kind where you have time to babysit the pan of meatballs while they brown. Just throw on some music or grab your partner to hang out in the kitchen with you. Then, serve your dish with a nice glass of wine."

Since this dish has protein and vegetables all in one pot, all you'll need to do is add a simple side to make it a meal. Barrett suggests pasta or rice along with a green salad, but you may also want to add a hunk of bread to help you sop every last drop of sauce.