This Is What Breakfast Sausage Is Really Made Of

The contents of sausage can often be a mystery. With over 24 different types of sausage out there, you can find ingredients from the Cajun spices in Andouille to the color-giving blood in black pudding. Often the names of different sausage types are no help in identifying their ingredients — as is the case with breakfast sausage (also called fresh country sausage), which got its name because it's commonly eaten for breakfast. We'll have to dig a little deeper to figure out what goes into this tasty morning protein.

A few different types of meat can fall under the breakfast sausage umbrella, but pork is the most popular type. The seasonings used are simple but distinct. Typically, you'll see black pepper and sage at a minimum, which adds plenty of earthiness and a little spice. Additional herbs and spices like thyme, marjoram, cloves, and rosemary are often thrown in the mix, along with garlic, paprika, nutmeg, red pepper, and onion powder. You may also see recipes with a little brown sugar, which balances out all that spicy earthiness to give breakfast sausage a crave-worthy sweetness (and sets it up for a healthy dose of maple syrup).