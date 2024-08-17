14 Easy And Delicious Ground Sausage Recipes

It's not always the first source of protein people reach for, but ground sausage is a versatile ingredient that brings bold flavor to any meal. Italian cuisine is particularly fond of ground sausage, so several of the recipes we've compiled here involve pasta and other Italian staples, but there's a recipe here for every occasion. Whether you're searching for a big pot of ziti to bring to your next office potluck or hoping to mix up your game day finger foods with flaky sausage rolls, ground sausage is ready to be a star player in your kitchen.

Because ground sausage is so easy to cook with, it also makes for a great addition to any meal prep regimen. There are several different types of ground sausage, including Italian, chorizo, and breakfast sausage. The recipe will note which flavor is suggested, but there's no reason you can't substitute in your favorite ground sausage brand if you're craving something specific.