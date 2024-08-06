Where Did The Phrase 'Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal Of The Day' Come From?

If you grew up in the United States, you've likely heard the phrase "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" thousands of times in your life. It makes sense that breakfast is important, being the first meal you eat after waking up and setting the standard for the rest of the day. Even Alton Brown has said so, and the celebrity chef eats a nutrient-dense morning meal to get the day started right. But who decided that breakfast is more important than all other meals?

Surprise: It wasn't someone's grandma who first said it. This phrase was actually first used as a marketing slogan from Kellogg's in 1917 to encourage people to eat more cereal for breakfast. The founder of Kellogg's cereal, John Harvey Kellogg, was a physician and Seventh-Day Adventist, and he strongly believed in the connection between healthy eating and religious morality. His idea was that creating a simple, bland food like cornflakes would encourage abstinence from sex and a clean, pure lifestyle. Kellogg pushed this slogan to encourage more people to eat a plain cereal breakfast to support these values.