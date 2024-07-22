The Interesting History Of How Cereal Became A Breakfast Staple

Today, cereal seems so simple, but it wasn't always associated with colorful boxes and breakfast time. Before it was everyone's favorite morning fuel, it was a sugarless digestive aid that kids probably wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole. Much like the rise of New York's breakfast sandwiches and other hand-held meals, cereal became a parents' favorite for its five seconds of prep work: pour cereal, pour milk, and voila, breakfast. Once companies saw the appeal for busy parents, they decided to get the youngsters on their side. Through fun gimmicks, free prizes, and cartoon mascots, cereal brands did their best to get kids sneaking boxes into the shopping cart.

Cereal's earth-shattering combination – some sort of sugary grain and milk – left room for endless experimentation. The new food product introduced dozens of flashy labels and beloved characters like Kellogg's Tony the Tiger and General Mills' silly Trix rabbit. There's no denying that cereal is tasty, versatile, and easy to prepare, but if it wasn't for bold marketing tactics and its ability to morph with each passing era, would cereal have become the emblem of breakfast that it is today?