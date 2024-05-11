The History Of New York's Iconic Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches

Visiting New York lets you catch a glimpse of the city's glamorous and energetic pulse, but living in New York exposes you to its inner workings. Aside from comfortably chic shoes and a portable charger, the secret is breakfast. The city has its stereotypical foods — bagels, pizza, pastrami — and then there are the more quietly celebrated delicacies like street meat, chopped cheeses, and egg sandwiches on a roll.

Bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches may not be exclusive to New York, but city dwellers have their own distinct way of approaching the morning regimen. If we're talking about iconic NYC bacon, egg, and cheeses, we're talking about bodega sandwiches. There are no frills, no infused aiolis, and absolutely no garnishes. Everything is cooked on a flattop in minutes to create the most satisfying, ooey, gooey, cheesy masterpiece. It's not so much the sandwich itself that defines New York, but how it's ordered, made, and consumed. It's to be requested in one breath, evolving into a new word "baconeggandcheese" and then devoured on the go.

With the rather simple ingredients, it's no surprise that the evolution of the breakfast sandwich wasn't linear. As with many old favorites, people around the globe had the same idea, but no one does it like New York. Tastiness aside, the iconic breakfast sandwich was popularized in NYC for its low cost and record cooking time.