What Is Greggs, The Popular Fast Food Chain That Trumps McDonald's In The UK?

Here in the United States, we've got plenty of popular fast food chains like McDonald's with its recently upgraded hamburgers and Popeye's with its viral spicy chicken sandwiches. Across the pond in the United Kingdom, they also have McDonald's (or Maccies as some Brits call it) plus their own fast food chains like Nando's. Then there's Greggs, which may be one of the most popular casual eateries in the U.K., especially when you take into account that the bakery chain has more locations than McDonald's does throughout the country.

You might not have heard of Greggs if you've never been to England, but it's definitely the spot to grab a cheap bite during your British travels. The chain was originally a bakery delivery service that later opened its first store in 1951. Nearly 75 years later, the company boasts over 2,000 locations across the U.K. Unlike what you might expect with the majority of fast food chains here in the U.S., many Greggs locations are walk-in only, although the company has expanded with drive-thru locations in recent years in cities like Glasgow and Leicestershire. A walk into Greggs will make for a rather casual experience with simple tables and chairs, some prepared foods that you can grab and take with you, then the counter where you can order other foods from its menu.