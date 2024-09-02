Why You Should Always Grill Your Brats Over Direct Heat

Highly involved smoked meats like brisket and ribs may be the biggest showstoppers, but it's hard to beat a brat for pure grilling joy. Packed with pungent spices and fatty, juicy pork, brats require no prep and deliver an amazing amount of flavor in a tidy package. It's also easy to customize or upgrade bratwurst with tons of different toppings, making them perfect for an easy family meal or a big backyard party. And while brats are plenty tasty boiled or pan-fired, they are all-stars on the grill. Live fire brings out the best of the cased meat, they cook up in a matter of minutes, and they're almost impossible to mess up. But there are still a few best practices that can deliver the perfect grilled brats to the table, especially with the choice of where to place them on the grill. That's why Tasting Table reached out to expert Pete Fjosne, executive chef at Rhein Haus Seattle, to ask how he cooks his grilled brats.

With any grill, gas or charcoal, you have the choice to cook your brats over a lighter indirect heat or the most intense direct heat over the flames, and for Fjosne there's a clear winner. "I prefer direct heat," he explains. "It creates a nice and crispy skin with a good snap." The best grilled brats don't just have charred flavor, they also have a textural contrast between that snappy skin and tender interior, and direct heat really helps with that.