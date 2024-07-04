For An Upgraded Brat, Get Creative With These 14 Toppings

Bratwurst is a widely available and very popular type of German sausage – most people have probably heard of it, even if they have not tried it. However, it is much less likely to understand exactly what bratwurst is. That is partly because there are so many regional varieties. Generally, bratwurst is a relatively coarsely ground sausage typically made with pork; it can also be made with veal, beef, or a blend of meats. There are recipes for bratwurst that go back centuries, so while there is a great deal of variety in how the sausage is created and seasoned, it has certainly stood the test of time. Additional ingredients vary, but are typically salt, pepper, and marjoram, though nutmeg, white pepper, and garlic are also popular add-ins. No matter what goes into the sausage mix, bratwurst is typically grilled or broiled and eaten on a bun, hot dog style.

Anything grilled and put on a bun, of course, needs toppings. Bratwurst is traditionally topped with other German preparations like sauerkraut or mustard. To be sure, you can't go wrong with these ingredients on a brat. But half the fun of dressing a sausage is in the variety of it. What else can you use to adorn a bratwurst to yield delicious results? You can start here.