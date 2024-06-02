For Perfectly Charred Apples, Cut Thicker Slices

Apples are one of the best fruits for grilling. The signature char from this cooking method sets it apart from baking, frying, sauteing, or eating the fruit as is. It adds a unique smoky flavor that contrasts beautifully with the sweet and tart notes of the apple. But in order to get perfectly charred apples, begin by cutting your fruit into thick even slices.

This simple tip can make a big difference in your finished dish. One clear impact is on the texture. Slices with a bigger girth provide enough room for both a slightly crispy charred exterior and an interior that remains soft and juicy. This contrasting texture is the secret behind the delightful bites of grilled apple slices. On the flip side, if you cut the apples too thinly there's a high chance the slices will cook too fast and turn mushy all through or, even worse, get burnt.

So what's the ideal thickness? Aim for a quarter to half-inch thick slices. And remember that these should be even slices, not apple halves, and preferably not the slices at the curved edge of the fruit. The evenness of the pieces ensures every part of the fruit cooks through equally while also providing a flat surface area on both sides for maximum contact with the grill gates, which creates those beautiful grill marks.