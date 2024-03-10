Let Apples Become The Perfect Complement For A Hearty Sausage Dish

A juicy sausage is perfect on its own, but pair it with a stellar side and now we're really talking. Despite that sausage is a match for delights like mashed potatoes, grilled peppers, and onions, or a helping of sauerkraut, there's one ingredient that can be a real game-changer. Drawing inspiration from the iconic duo of pork and apples, the sweetly tart fruit can easily be incorporated into your next sausage supper, elevating flavor beyond your wildest dreams.

Pairing fruit and meat is about balancing flavor. Essentially, apples contribute a honeyed sweetness that can tame the abundance of umami and even saltiness from the sausages. Given that apples also boast a fair amount of acidity, they can even cut through the richness of fatty links of meat. Keeping each other in check, the duo ultimately enhances one another, which is exactly the case with Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's zesty, sausage and apple sheet pan meal.

While McGlinn suggests using bratwurst, any pork sausage (plain, fennel, spicy, and beyond) will do the trick, and chicken or turkey sausage also works. As for which apple variety fares best in the roasted recipe, there's room to experiment with anything from tart Granny Smiths to honeyed Fujis. But, we'd opt for the latter as its candied and creamy profile works well against both meaty sausage and chunks of sweet buttery squash. However, if you're looking for other ways to go about combining the ingredients, know that there are other options, too.