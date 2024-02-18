Mustardy Sheet Pan Sausage And Apples Recipe
We're not sure about you, but as the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop lower, we tend to go full hibernation mode. This winterized, lazy-day routine extends to the kitchen, where we turn to easy Crock Pot casseroles and tender, slow-cooking roasts for cozy, low-prep dinners. For days when dinner is a little less planned, the sheet pan becomes our best friend; a trusty partner in easy dinnertime prep. This recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, turns our favorite cold-season foods into a delicious, roasted meal in just under an hour. This recipe combines juicy apples, caramelized butternut squash, and tender bratwurst sausages with a spicy, mustardy dressing for a dinner that is both savory and sweet. Pair with rice or spaetzle for a grain bowl, or scoop into a bowl on its own for a meal that is as filling as it is delicious — and no, we won't judge you if you just eat it straight off of the pan.
The ingredients needed for mustardy sheet pan sausage and apples
You'll need apples for this recipe, and because it doesn't matter too much which kind, we recommend using your favorite red apple. Avoid green, which will be bitter next to the squash and sausage. Fuji is a great option for a middle-of-the-road apple that's flavorful but not too sweet. From there, you'll need a small butternut squash, onion, and a package of plain bratwursts. For the dressing, grab olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. For an extra touch of fall flavor, you'll also need fresh sage leaves, though you can swap for dry sage in a pinch.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Whisk together the dressing
In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and pepper flakes.
Step 3: Spread the veggies on a sheet pan
Spread the apples, squash, and onion on a baking sheet.
Step 4: Add the sausages
Nestle the sausages into the veggies.
Step 5: Toss with dressing
Drizzle the mustard dressing over the veggies, then toss to coat. (Alternatively, you can do this in a bowl.)
Step 6: Roast and flip
Roast for 25 minutes, then flip the sausages and toss the veggies.
Step 7: Add the sage
Roast for another 15 minutes, then sprinkle the sage over the sheet tray.
Step 8: Roast until done
Roast 10 minutes longer, or until sausages are cooked through to 165 F.
Step 9: Serve
Serve warm.
What is the best way to serve sheet pan sausage and apples?
This sheet pan sausage and apples recipe is perfectly fine enjoyed on its own but is best enjoyed with a grain like rice. This goes well with plain white rice and is even better with earthy-tasting rice varieties, such as wild rice and brown rice. Another great pairing option is spaetzle, a small and starchy egg noodle often enjoyed with German dishes such as this one. Along the same lines, mashed potato makes a great serving option. Because the protein and vegetables are all cooked on the same sheet pan, you hardly need any other sides to accompany this meal, though you can always add more vegetables or a carb-heavy side dish to make it feel more complete. For this, we recommend keeping the sides German-inspired and opting for potato salad, potato pancakes, and red cabbage. You can also whisk together a second batch of dressing to drizzle over the cooked sausages for extra mustardy flavor. Serve with sour cream, chives, and sauerkraut for a seriously decadent meal.
Can I use a different sausage or squash for sheet pan sausage and apples?
The best part of this German-inspired sheet pan meal is that it is totally customizable — it can even have a Cajun twist. If bratwursts aren't your thing, try kielbasa or smoked sausage, which are salty, savory, and caramelized in the oven. For something a little spicy, try andouille, which will offer a hint of Cajun flavors to the meal and pairs excellently with rice. You can also use a simple chicken sausage if you want a change of protein.
The squash can be swapped, too. Butternut is tender, nutritious, and nutty, pairing well with the sweet and soft apples. If you don't have butternut on hand, simply swap it with sweet potato, a close cousin to the orange-hued squash. Along the same lines, you can also use baby potatoes, which offer a crispy, starchy alternative. If using new potatoes, slice them in half instead of dicing, and roast them cut-side down so that they become fluffy on the inside.
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 large red apples, such as Fuji, diced
- 3 cups peeled and diced butternut squash
- 1 yellow onion, sliced
- 5 bratwurst sausages
- 10 sage leaves
|Calories per Serving
|465
|Total Fat
|35.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|21.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.1 g
|Total Sugars
|15.6 g
|Sodium
|702.0 mg
|Protein
|7.0 g