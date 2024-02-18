Mustardy Sheet Pan Sausage And Apples Recipe

The best part of this German-inspired sheet pan meal is that it is totally customizable — it can even have a Cajun twist. If bratwursts aren't your thing, try kielbasa or smoked sausage, which are salty, savory, and caramelized in the oven. For something a little spicy, try andouille, which will offer a hint of Cajun flavors to the meal and pairs excellently with rice. You can also use a simple chicken sausage if you want a change of protein.

The squash can be swapped, too. Butternut is tender, nutritious, and nutty, pairing well with the sweet and soft apples. If you don't have butternut on hand, simply swap it with sweet potato, a close cousin to the orange-hued squash. Along the same lines, you can also use baby potatoes, which offer a crispy, starchy alternative. If using new potatoes, slice them in half instead of dicing, and roast them cut-side down so that they become fluffy on the inside.