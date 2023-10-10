Why It Pays To Make Pot Roast In The Oven Instead Of A Slow Cooker
Pot roast is a delicious and easy meal, especially when it's paired with carrots and potatoes for a one-pot dinner. But, when it comes to cooking the meal, it can take hours until the meat is perfectly tender. And that means you have two options: Use your oven or a slow cooker. A slow cooker like a Crockpot is a common go-to for home cooks, because you can throw the pot roast and veggies inside and let the machine do its thing, but the oven may be an even better option.
Why? First, it takes less time to cook pot roast in the oven than using a slow cooker. Don't get us wrong, a pot roast uses a tough cut of beef like chuck roast or bottom round roast, so it will still take some time regardless. But, instead of six to eight hours in your Crockpot, the dish will be ready in three to four hours when it cooks in the oven. Another perk is you can use a Dutch oven or other heat-safe pot to sear the meat on the stovetop first and then cook it in the oven, meaning you'll have fewer dishes to clean.
Making pot roast in the oven
It's important to note that you'll have to be precise when you're making a pot roast in the oven. If it's too hot, the extra collagen in the tough cuts of meat won't have time to become tender. And you want your pot roast to be so tender that is shreds apart with a fork. Every recipe varies, but our recipe for harissa beef pot roast has some great recommendations, such as heating the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit so it cooks properly. Also, for this recipe, you can sear the beef on the stovetop for a couple of minutes on each side, and then when it's time to go in the oven, cooking times will vary by the weight of the beef. For a three- to four-pound piece of beef, it should take around three hours.
For a complete one-pot meal, you'll need a bit more than just the protein. Carrots and potatoes are good go-to ingredients because they cook perfectly with the meat and can soak up its juices. To elevate the flavors in the pot, throw in onions, garlic, tomatoes, and some fresh herbs and spices. And if you want to switch things up, use garbanzo beans and parsnips for the harissa beef pot roast idea, or go with ranch seasoning and pepperoncini peppers for a Mississippi pot roast.