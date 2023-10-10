Why It Pays To Make Pot Roast In The Oven Instead Of A Slow Cooker

Pot roast is a delicious and easy meal, especially when it's paired with carrots and potatoes for a one-pot dinner. But, when it comes to cooking the meal, it can take hours until the meat is perfectly tender. And that means you have two options: Use your oven or a slow cooker. A slow cooker like a Crockpot is a common go-to for home cooks, because you can throw the pot roast and veggies inside and let the machine do its thing, but the oven may be an even better option.

Why? First, it takes less time to cook pot roast in the oven than using a slow cooker. Don't get us wrong, a pot roast uses a tough cut of beef like chuck roast or bottom round roast, so it will still take some time regardless. But, instead of six to eight hours in your Crockpot, the dish will be ready in three to four hours when it cooks in the oven. Another perk is you can use a Dutch oven or other heat-safe pot to sear the meat on the stovetop first and then cook it in the oven, meaning you'll have fewer dishes to clean.