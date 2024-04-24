8 Best Sauerkraut Recipes

Whether you're already a lover of fermented foods or you're just curious about including more healthy probiotic vegetables in your diet, sauerkraut is the superfood you should know more about. Traditionally made from salted cabbage left to naturally lacto-ferment, you might find some jars that include a wider variety of vegetables and spices, too. Lacto-fermentation is what gives sauerkraut its acidic, tangy taste — it's the by-product of naturally occurring microbes that also give yogurt and buttermilk their characteristic flavors.

Many recipes that include sauerkraut have an Eastern European flair to them because fermentation was commonly used in that part of the world to preserve vegetables in the long winter months when fresh foods were hard to come by. In fact, many people are surprised to learn that the tradition of preserving cabbage has ties to the Great Wall of China because sauerkraut is so closely associated with Germanic foods. So, whether you want to make a juicy sandwich or simmer a cozy dinner, these recipes will give you plenty of inspiration for including more sauerkraut in your cooking.