Lacto-Fermented Foods Vs Fermented: Is There A Difference?

Lactobacillus bacteria are all around us in the environment. They're responsible for the fermentation of many of the familiar sour foods we love. The microscopic bacteria break down sugars and starches and create tart lactic acid, along with fizzy carbon dioxide — that's why lacto-fermented foods have that sour flavor and bubbly liquid. Lacto-fermentation preserves foods so they can be eaten long after harvesting by crowding out the microbes that cause spoilage.

Many lacto-fermented foods start by soaking in a salty brine. Whether you're making a classic kimchi recipe or a colorful mixed cabbage and carrot sauerkraut, salting the vegetables is one of the first steps. After additional flavors are added, the vegetables are pressed below the level of the brine to keep mold at bay, and then the lactobacillus does all the hard work. After several days, little bubbles in the liquid announce the transformation of raw to fermented product.

Lacto-fermented dairy products like yogurt, cheese, and sour cream are an exception — for these liquid products, the lactobacillus is added in starter form. That could be as simple as using a bit of active culture yogurt or a powdered culture. The bacteria convert milk sugars to the same lactic acid found in other lacto-ferments.

Coffee and chocolate fermentation starts with those naturally occurring bacteria and yeasts on the fruit surrounding the coffee or cacao bean. The fruit is allowed to ferment naturally, which changes the flavor of the bean, bringing out the flavors we love.