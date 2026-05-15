The Best Nothing Bundt Cakes Bundtlet Flavor Crushes An Old-School Classic

It seems our tester wasn't the only one impressed by the carrot Bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, if online reviews are anything to go by. Multiple Yelp reviewers have said it's their favorite flavor online, with one writing, "Bundt cake of choice: I'm a fan of their carrot cake. Very moist and a bit sweet". Another said, "The cake itself was flavorful and paired really well with the sweet icing on top."

A couple who posted a review of the Bundtlet on YouTube called it "some of the best" carrot cake around, saying, "I like the spices they used in there. They didn't go overboard." They went on to note that it's quite heavy, but still very tasty. The consensus seems to be the same on TikTok, where one person said, "This is honestly one of the best spiced carrot cakes I've had. It's got a really nice level of cinnamon and nutmeg, but it's not over the top."

People particularly like the cream cheese frosting, which you can add more of when ordering. Likewise, the cake is available without frosting for those who find it too sweet. You can get a full-size carrot bundt cake or a tower. We personally like the Bundtlet as is, but you can always make a delicious carrot cake at home if you can't get your hands on it.