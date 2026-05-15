The Best Nothing Bundt Cakes Bundtlet Flavor Crushes An Old-School Classic
There are plenty of bakeries out there that are completely smashing all of the boundaries that used to surround a kitchen — interesting flavor pairings, intriguing shapes, wild colors and toppings. But sometimes, you just can't beat the classics, and Nothing Bundt Cakes does one better than most: Carrot cake.
One of Tasting Table's food writers recently tried 12 Nothing Bundt Cakes Bundtlet flavors and was blown away by the carrot. The individually-baked miniature cake was not only moist and sumptuous, but also perfectly spiced and packed with flavor. The cinnamon and nutmeg were easily detectable, creating the perfect earthy base for the layer of cream cheese frosting on top.
Nothing Bundt Cakes also adds tiny chunks of sweet pineapple to its carrot cake, which balances out the rich spices nicely. And while a sugary frosting can sometimes take things over the edge in terms of indulgence, the light texture of this cake prevents that from happening. It still has a tender crumb that wasn't present in every cake we tried.
What other people think of the cake
It seems our tester wasn't the only one impressed by the carrot Bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, if online reviews are anything to go by. Multiple Yelp reviewers have said it's their favorite flavor online, with one writing, "Bundt cake of choice: I'm a fan of their carrot cake. Very moist and a bit sweet". Another said, "The cake itself was flavorful and paired really well with the sweet icing on top."
A couple who posted a review of the Bundtlet on YouTube called it "some of the best" carrot cake around, saying, "I like the spices they used in there. They didn't go overboard." They went on to note that it's quite heavy, but still very tasty. The consensus seems to be the same on TikTok, where one person said, "This is honestly one of the best spiced carrot cakes I've had. It's got a really nice level of cinnamon and nutmeg, but it's not over the top."
People particularly like the cream cheese frosting, which you can add more of when ordering. Likewise, the cake is available without frosting for those who find it too sweet. You can get a full-size carrot bundt cake or a tower. We personally like the Bundtlet as is, but you can always make a delicious carrot cake at home if you can't get your hands on it.