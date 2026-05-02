I Tried 12 Nothing Bundt Cakes Bundtlet Flavors And Ranked Them
We've all been there — the sweet tooth comes on suddenly and strongly, and you know it won't relent until it's been satisfied. The only problem is, you don't have any sweets in your house, and you certainly don't feel like whipping up a batch of chocolate chip cookies. There's only one solution: Put on your walking shoes and head to the local bakery for a satisfying bite.
If you live near a Nothing Bundt Cakes location, it won't be hard to satiate that sugar craving; moreover, you'll have plenty of options at your disposal to suit any type of sweet tooth. I headed into my local bakery to rank all of its "Bundtlet" cake flavors. Bundtlets are individually-sized bundt cakes that are perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth without spending the big bucks on the whole cake. I ranked the following based on how well their flavors came through, as well as the overall texture of the crumb and flavor of the cake. So with that said, here's how they fared.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
12. White Chocolate Raspberry
As it always does, my own palate's preferences played a role in determining the final ranking of these cakes, and one thing immediately worked against Nothing Bundt Cakes' White Chocolate Raspberry cake: I'm really not a fan of white chocolate. Still, I try to be objective when tasting flavors I typically don't like, and I could have ranked this Bundtlet higher if it had more raspberries.
The bite I cut out had no raspberries in it, unfortunately. As a baker, I get it — when working with fruit in cake, it can be difficult to get an even suspension throughout the batter. However, this left me with just a white chocolate flavor, and no raspberries to balance it out. Though this was ultimately my own least favorite (and it wasn't the best representation of its flavor profile), I can see the fan of white chocolate being more endeared to it.
11. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Of the 12 cakes on this list, two were gluten-free, and they were very structurally impressive. I wouldn't have known they were gluten-free if it wasn't for the label — they tasted nearly identical to the other cakes. That said, I still didn't love the Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. I just felt it didn't have much to offer.
My favorite thing about chocolate chip cookies is that the chips get melty, and that just wasn't the case with this cake — each chip remained super solid and crunchy, and running into one felt like my bite was being interrupted. And, because there's not much else going on in the cake other than its chocolate chips, the frosting took center stage and felt a little overwhelmingly sweet. There were plenty of chocolate chips evenly peppered throughout the cake, though, so I gave this a higher spot than the aforementioned flavor.
10. Red Velvet
Red velvet cake has long fascinated me. It has roots tracing back to midcentury Waldorf-Astoria, and there's plenty of legend surrounding its creation and widespread fame. I've even tested several red velvet cake mixes, both to rank them and as an attempt to endear myself to the "flavor." Unfortunately, I don't think I'll ever understand the hype — sure, it looks stunning, but there isn't much there in terms of flavor.
All of that is to say, it's not the fault of Nothing Bundt Cakes that I could only give its Red Velvet Bundtlet 10th place here. It did have that still-unidentifiable "red" flavor that I always find in the cake, and texturally, it was light and moist. It just couldn't beat out the following cakes, all of which boasted more flavor and overall interest.
9. Chocolate Chocolate Chip
Whether you favor this Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes will solely depend on what kind of chocolate you prefer. As a fan of dark, rich chocolate, I thought this cake could have tasted more like chocolate, which is one reason it's only getting ninth place here. If you're less picky about your preferences, though, this could be a great fit for you.
Another reason I couldn't rank this higher is that I didn't get any chocolate chips in the bite I cut out. Again, because staying true to the name was an important ranking factor here, that docked a few points from this cake. The icing made for a very nice pairing with the chocolate cake, and each balanced the other pretty well. It's definitely not a bad chocolate cake, but I did like the following selections more.
8. Classic Vanilla
Here's my hot take: Vanilla is a seriously underrated flavor. I'll come for anyone who uses the phrase "just vanilla" in front of me. The problem is, vanilla often isn't used abundantly enough to really recognize it and bring out that beautiful depth of flavor. Fortunately, Nothing Bundt Cakes didn't commit this offense with its vanilla cake.
Though I think more vanilla would have further heightened the cake, the vanilla came through well in this Bundtlet. The frosting was a bit overpowering, though, and really competed with the cake for attention throughout the bite. Overall, I liked this one. It was exactly what you'd expect it to be: a no-frills, modest cake for the indecisive eater. If it had more elements (or more vanilla), I could have considered ranking it a spot or two higher; as it stands, eighth place seems very fair.
7. Confetti
The inner child in me will always love the bright visual appeal of Funfetti cake, and I can't deny that little Emily was pretty satisfied when she bit into the Confetti Bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes. The concept's allure is simple yet enduring — small sprinkles give fun pops of color to the cake, while adding a gentle textural appeal that's very satisfying.
All of that is to say, I liked this cake. So, why didn't it rank higher? Once again, I thought the icing was competing with the cake for attention, and most of this cake's flavor came from the icing. Some consumers may like that, but I always prefer the cake to do more heavy lifting, so the icing can really fit the "icing on the cake" metaphor — a nice addition that rounds everything out. It wasn't an egregious offense by any means, but it was enough to keep this cake in a solid seventh place.
6. Oreo Cookies & Creme
I'm not a fan of packaged cookies, and I never have been. The singular (but major) exception to this rule is Oreos. I have an enduring love affair with Double Stuf Oreos, and it's so unrelenting that I'll automatically go for anything with "Oreo" in its name. That said, you'd think that Nothing Bundt Cakes' Oreo Cookies & Creme Bundtlet would have stolen my heart.
Alas, it failed to do so and thus got stuck squarely in the middle of this ranking. Why? There wasn't enough Oreo flavor to satisfy this fanatic — the Oreos hide themselves and are nearly unidentifiable if you're not looking for them. If all you want is a hint of Oreo in your cake, perhaps that's a good thing. I, however, want my Oreo cakes to wear their cookie garnish as a badge of honor. Still, I couldn't give this a lower spot because, well ... Oreos.
5. Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl
Now that I've waxed poetic about the best packaged cookie known to man, it's time to give you some insight into my all-time favorite dessert: Cheesecake. I'll never say no to a slice, and even the decidedly mid pieces of cheesecake I've had were still good. Another flavor I thought would be a surefire winner was Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl. While I liked it enough to give it fifth place, I thought it could have gone further with its execution.
Basically, all of the cheesecake elements were included as toppings on the cake, with nothing in the cake itself. This still led to a pretty tasty end result, but I was left wanting more. The feeling of biting into an enviable graham cracker crust just wasn't really there, and both the strawberry and cream cheese elements didn't take the spotlight. Had there been something in the cake itself to contribute to the strawberry cheesecake profile, though, I probably would have ranked this higher.
4. Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry
Now we're talking — I was pretty impressed with the Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry Bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Once again, I wouldn't have known this cake was gluten-free without reading the label. It mimicked a gluten-filled cake very well with its light, even, moist crumb structure.
I'm a huge fan of any lemon-flavored bakes, which certainly worked in this cake's favor. Moreover, I definitely got some raspberries in this one, unlike with the aforementioned White Chocolate Raspberry Bundtlet. The flavors were light and satisfying, and perhaps not as punchy as I'd have liked, but we can chalk that up to personal preference. It's a great pick if you're gluten-free, and one that non-gluten-free consumers should keep in mind, too. Plus, this cake wasn't overwhelmed by its frosting, which I greatly appreciated.
3. Strawberries & Cream
I love strawberry cake when it's done right, and I have to give kudos to Nothing Bundt Cakes for creating a really good strawberry cake — plus, the "and cream" element is nostalgic enough to take me right back to childhood. Though this cake was still pretty gentle with its flavors, I could have identified it as being strawberries-and-cream flavored with my eyes closed, which was a huge factor bumping it up to the top three.
Because the cake was gentle, I was able to enjoy it without being overwhelmed by an artificial fruity flavor, which is what I often experience with strawberry cakes. Plus, the strawberry was even a bit tangy, a huge plus for this cake. It didn't rank higher because the following two were punchier, but if you're in the mood for a summertime treat, you won't go wrong with this cake.
2. Lemon
As I've already mentioned, I absolutely adore any lemon-flavored bakes; so, as long as the Lemon Bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes didn't suffer any egregious flaws, it almost had a guaranteed spot near the top of my list. Fortunately, the cake wasn't very flawed at all — the only thing keeping it from snagging the top spot was that the following flavor really blew me away.
Structurally, the cake was very light and fluffy, with what seemed like an even more delicate crumb than most of the other cakes on this list. That alone was enough to endear me to it, but when you add in the punchy lemon flavor and tang from the cream cheese frosting, it made for a super well-balanced cake that satisfied my sweet tooth without at all overwhelming it. Fellow lemon fans, you're bound to be pleased with this choice — that is, if you can be persuaded to buy it over the following.
1. Carrot
Does anyone among us not love carrot cake? Quite frankly, I'm not sure if that's possible — the sumptuous spice cake is well-beloved for a reason, and I thought it was the best cake that Nothing Bundt Cakes had to offer. It had the perfect carrot cake texture and was effortlessly moist and light. I mean, look at that crumb! I knew I was in for a good time the second I cut a piece out.
The real reason this cake stole my heart is that it was packed with flavor. It was even a little spicy. Cinnamon was readily apparent, the nutmeg was strong, and I thought the small pineapple pieces were the perfect addition to the cake. Obviously, cream cheese frosting is a must on any carrot cake, and the frosting from Nothing Bundt Cakes was the perfect pairing for this delicious confection. This could even turn a carrot cake naysayer into a fan.
Methodology
I took a few factors into consideration when ranking the Bundtlets from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Perhaps the most important factor was that the cake had to be an accurate representation of its title, which is a big reason why the White Chocolate Raspberry and the Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie flavors got ranked lower.
Obviously, personal preference was a factor, as was the overall balance of the cake's various elements. I couldn't rank a cake too high if it was overpowered by the frosting, or if its inclusions weren't equally suspended throughout the cake — these latter considerations helped me differentiate between my middling picks.