Store-Bought Red Velvet Cake Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

When you need a sumptuous, elegant, effortlessly sophisticated bake, where do you turn? Bakers probably have their go-to decadent cake recipes, but if you rarely experiment with kitchen concoctions, a boxed cake mix may be more up your alley — and there's no shame in that. Given their modern ubiquity on store shelves (not to mention the numerous ways you can elevate your boxed cake mix), cake mixes are beneficial to all types of bakers, especially those whose typical party bake is something red velvet.

Red velvet seems a somewhat elusive cake — you don't see it everywhere (evidenced by the fact that I could only find six cake mixes to compare for this piece), and its moniker doesn't give many clues as to what the red velvet flavor actually is (hint: it's a combination of chocolate and vanilla, with some tang from vinegar or buttermilk). And, of course, it boasts a distinct red color. Using a boxed mix is inarguably the easiest way to make the cake, especially if you don't regularly keep buttermilk and red food coloring on hand. Most of the above mixes only called for some combination of water, butter, eggs, and oil — ingredients we all typically have lying around. All red velvet cake mixes are working toward the same goal, but at the end of the day, not all are created equal. I compared six boxed mixes and ranked each based on the final flavor, texture, rise, allergen considerations, and how easy each was to make.