In an ever-present culture of ultra-manufactured confectionary delights, there's no shortage of vibrant (and seemingly unnatural) colors. Some flavors, such as the infamous blue raspberry, are considered separate from their non-food-dyed counterparts without major differences in flavor. It's easy to assume that red velvet is just another example of this phenomenon, but this is far from accurate. While the classic red velvet cake is made with red food coloring, it's so much more than just a dyed chocolate cake. The dessert gets its unique flavor from a clever combination of cocoa powder and vanilla with an added source of acid for its distinctive, tangy aftertaste.

Standard chocolate cakes are flavored using cocoa powder and chocolate to create the cake's signature deep, rich, taste. Red velvet, on the other hand, doesn't use chocolate in its flavoring, and uses significantly less cocoa powder. This results in a milder flavor overall, especially when paired with the light yet sweet notes of vanilla extract. Arguably the most important addition in a red velvet cake compared to other flavors is the addition of acid. The acid is typically sourced from buttermilk or white vinegar, which provides a tangy aftertaste that complements the subtle flavors from both the cocoa and vanilla, as well as the richness of the cream cheese frosting. The inclusion of acid is also the scientific reason red velvet cake is red, as the non-Dutch cocoa powder (which is highly reactive to changes in pH) turns a dark maroon when exposed to acidic substances.

