Here's What We Really Know About The History Of Red Velvet Cake

Love it or hate it, there's no denying red velvet cake makes a statement. Exactly what that statement is, though, is a matter of debate. Is the devilishly tinted confection an homage to old-world baking? Or is its presence on modern-day tables rooted in a strategic — and decidedly successful — mid-20th-century marketing plan? Maybe it's a bit of both.

Earliest references to red velvet cake, or at least its precursor velvet cake, date to the Victorian Era when bakers employed by high-society families began experimenting with ways to create a lighter confection to rival more traditional dense and often fruit-laden cakes. Before the introduction of steel-roller milling, flour was coarse. Eventually, bakers realized that incorporating cocoa into the blend helped break down the grainy flour, paving the way for lighter — dare we say velvety? — desserts. To be clear, we weren't the first to use the term velvety to describe the fluffier confections. The consistency of the cocoa-infused cake was so smooth, at least in comparison to its chewy predecessor, that it became known as velvet cake.

That's right. Velvet cake. Not red velvet cake. By some accounts, the cocoa gave the cake batter a reddish tint, the result of a chemical reaction that caused the cocoa to turn red when it was mixed with baking soda and buttermilk, but it wasn't vibrant red. More likely, the resulting cake was a tone of reddish mahogany. The bright red color we associate with red velvet cake came later. And it wasn't all natural.