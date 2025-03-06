Duff Goldman's Must-Have Advice For Decadent Chocolate Pound Cake

Pound cake is one of those enduring desserts that has been popping up in cookbooks since the late 1700s. Traditionally an English dish, tweaked versions of the classic pound cake recipe have since become a staple in French, American, and Mexican cooking. Today, we're leaning on the expert advice of Duff Goldman, celebrity chef and founder of Charm City Cakes (which makes cakes available to order on Goldbelly), to figure out what's needed to make the most decadent (and delicious) chocolate pound cake ever.

According to Goldman, the secret to success lies in the combined use of cocoa powder and melted chocolate. "For most of my recipes that involve something chocolate, generally it's a mix of the two," the chef explains, "and it really kind of depends on what your desired pound cake should be." The best pound cakes are as moist as they are dense, and while chocolate might help with denseness, you still want the cocoa powder to balance out the flavor.

"If you only use chocolate and you don't use any cocoa powder, [your dessert] really does taste off balance," Goldman notes. "When you use chocolate by itself as an ingredient to give something a chocolate flavor, it sounds a little weird, but it actually doesn't work as well." Goldman points out that too much dark chocolate will overpower an already indulgent cake. By cutting the chocolate with cocoa powder, along with other sweeteners like sugar and dairy, you get a more balanced dessert.