20 Decadent Cake Recipes

Is there anything better than cake? It's easily one of the best desserts out there and it definitely doesn't have to just be reserved for birthdays and other celebrations. Really, life is too short to not bake a cake whenever you feel like it. If you agree with this sentiment, then this recipe roundup is for you — return to it whenever you need to figure out what kind of cake you're in the mood for.

After all, one of the best parts about cake is how versatile it is. There are the classics, like white cake and chocolate cake, which are delicious (and included on this list). But there are also more unique cakes out there, such as pineapple coconut poke cake or cranberry ricotta cake, which may not be as common but are certainly every bit as delicious. Then, there are various coffee cakes, loaf cakes, and even mug cakes made for one person. There's a whole world of cakes out there for every occasion — here are some of the best recipes.