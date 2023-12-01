Apple Cider Donut Bundt Cake Recipe

Apple-based desserts tend to please a wide variety of people, thanks to their versatility and range of styles. If you want the apples to be front and center, pick a dessert that showcases the fruit in larger slices. Meanwhile, if you're seeking subtlety, apple-based ingredients are an excellent alternative to include. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us this apple cider donut bundt cake recipe that will please any palate.

"If you like apple cider donuts you will love this cake," she comments and describes, "It's the perfect fall dessert because it is moist, delicious, and full of apple flavor." While there is enough sweetness in this baked treat to satisfy your sweet tooth around dessert time, it also has certain qualities of a quick bread that make it a good candidate for other occasions. Morone agrees and suggests, "I think you could probably also serve it at a brunch."