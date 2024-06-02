Recipes Preparation No-Bake Recipes

No-Bake Banana Split Cake Recipe

By Jessica Morone/

Banana splits have been a popular dessert since the beginning of the 20th century. The classic version consists of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream topped with pineapple, chopped nuts, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and maraschino cherries. And, while a traditional banana split is a great dessert, this cake recipe from developer Jessica Morone might be an even better one. It's like the classic banana split but in cake form, and the best part? No oven is required! 

This cake has a buttery graham cracker crust topped with a layer of cream cheese filling, fresh bananas, crushed pineapple, and strawberries. It's then covered with whipped topping, drizzled with chocolate syrup, sprinkled with peanuts, and finished with maraschino cherries. Morone loves this dessert because "It is so easy to put together, and it's the perfect dessert for the warmer months since it doesn't require any baking — just chill it and it's ready to eat." This dessert will also keep for up to three days in the fridge, so it's a great make-ahead dessert.

Gather the ingredients for no-bake banana split cake

The first thing you need to do is gather the ingredients to make this banana split cake. For the crust, you will need graham crackers, butter, and salt. For the creamy filling, you will need cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and butter. You top the filling with bananas, crushed pineapple, strawberries, and whipped topping. Finally, you add chopped peanuts, chocolate sauce, and maraschino cherries.

Step 1: Crush the graham crackers

Make the crust: Add the graham crackers to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until ground into crumbs.

Step 2: Add butter and salt

Add the melted butter and salt to the food processor and pulse until combined.

Step 3: Press the crust into a pan

Press the graham cracker crumbs into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan with the bottom of a measuring cup or your hands.

Step 4: Make the filling

Make the filling: In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and softened butter until fluffy.

Step 5: Spread filling into the pan

Gently spread the cream cheese mixture over the graham cracker crust.

Step 6: Add bananas

Add sliced bananas over the cream cheese mixture.

Step 7: Add crushed pineapple

Top the bananas with the crushed pineapple.

Step 8: Add strawberries

Add the sliced strawberries over the pineapple.

Step 9: Spread whipped topping on top

Spread the whipped topping over the strawberries.

Step 10: Sprinkle on peanuts

Sprinkle the chopped peanuts over the whipped topping.

Step 11: Add chocolate sauce and cherries

Drizzle the chocolate sauce over the cake and top with the maraschino cherries, as desired.

Step 12: Chill and serve

Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before cutting and serving.

What other ingredients can you add to a no-bake cake?

Since this is a banana split cake, you generally want to stick with the classic flavors in a banana split. But, that doesn't mean you can't make some substitutions. Sticking with the ice cream theme, instead of using graham crackers in this recipe, you could use crushed up ice cream cones. Or, since chocolate is also a banana split flavor, you could use chocolate wafers or cookies in place of the graham crackers, as well. You will need about 2 cups of crushed-up cones or chocolate wafers to replace the graham crackers. 

The chopped peanuts could be swapped with other nuts, such as walnuts or pecans, or left out completely. There are chocolate whipped toppings that you can buy, or you can make your own chocolate whipped cream, which would be a fun swap for the regular whipped topping if you are a fan of chocolate. Finally, if you aren't a fan of maraschino cherries, they can be swapped with fresh pitted cherries or the fancier Luxardo maraschino cherries

What are some substitutes for Cool Whip?

The easiest substitution for Cool Whip is to make your own whipped cream. Cool Whip and heavy cream can be used as substitutes for each other. You can make your own whipped cream by whipping heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks, then sweeten it with powdered sugar, to taste. Homemade whipped cream tends to have a richer flavor compared to Cool Whip, and it will spread easily over the top of this cake. Overall, it's a great substitute. 

Another option that you can try for a different flavor or a dairy-free option is whipped coconut cream. This can be whipped the same way you would heavy cream — you just have to make sure that it has been chilled in the fridge before whipping it. If you're looking for something more substantial, you could consider making a second layer of the filling using more cream cheese, powdered sugar, and butter. This combination will make the cake more tangy and heavier.

No-Bake Banana Split Cake Recipe
Taking inspiration from the classic banana split sundae, this recipe dishes up a creamy, textured, no-bake cake that's perfect for summer parties.
Prep Time
2.33
hours
Cook Time
0
minutes
Servings
12
slices
Total time: 2 hours, 20 minutes
Ingredients
  • For the crust
  • 15 graham crackers
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • For the filling
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups confectioners' sugar
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 3 bananas, sliced
  • 1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, well drained
  • 1 quart sliced strawberries
  • 1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping, such as Cool Whip
  • For the topping
  • ⅓ cup chopped peanuts
  • 2 tablespoons chocolate sauce, for drizzling
  • 1 (10-ounce) jar maraschino cherries, drained
Directions
  1. Make the crust: Add the graham crackers to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until ground into crumbs.
  2. Add the melted butter and salt to the food processor and pulse until combined.
  3. Press the graham cracker crumbs into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan with the bottom of a measuring cup or your hands.
  4. Make the filling: In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and softened butter until fluffy.
  5. Gently spread the cream cheese mixture over the graham cracker crust.
  6. Add sliced bananas over the cream cheese mixture.
  7. Top the bananas with the crushed pineapple.
  8. Add the sliced strawberries over the pineapple.
  9. Spread the whipped topping over the strawberries.
  10. Sprinkle the chopped peanuts over the whipped topping.
  11. Drizzle the chocolate sauce over the cake and top with the maraschino cherries, as desired.
  12. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before cutting and serving.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 549
Total Fat 30.3 g
Saturated Fat 16.6 g
Trans Fat 0.2 g
Cholesterol 74.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 68.5 g
Dietary Fiber 4.0 g
Total Sugars 50.2 g
Sodium 206.3 mg
Protein 5.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
