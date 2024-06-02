No-Bake Banana Split Cake Recipe

Banana splits have been a popular dessert since the beginning of the 20th century. The classic version consists of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream topped with pineapple, chopped nuts, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and maraschino cherries. And, while a traditional banana split is a great dessert, this cake recipe from developer Jessica Morone might be an even better one. It's like the classic banana split but in cake form, and the best part? No oven is required!

This cake has a buttery graham cracker crust topped with a layer of cream cheese filling, fresh bananas, crushed pineapple, and strawberries. It's then covered with whipped topping, drizzled with chocolate syrup, sprinkled with peanuts, and finished with maraschino cherries. Morone loves this dessert because "It is so easy to put together, and it's the perfect dessert for the warmer months since it doesn't require any baking — just chill it and it's ready to eat." This dessert will also keep for up to three days in the fridge, so it's a great make-ahead dessert.